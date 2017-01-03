Panik's dazzling goal sparks Chicago Blackhawks winWith one of the...

Chicago Blackhawks right wing Ryan Hartman, right, celebrates with left wing Richard Panik after scoring his goal against the Nashville Predators during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Chicago. With one of the slicker moves you're ever going to see, Richard Panik assisted on Ryan Hartman's game-winning goal to help lift the Chicago Blackhawks to a 5-2 victory over Nashville on Sunday night at the United Center.

