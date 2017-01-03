Panik's dazzling goal sparks Chicago Blackhawks winWith one of the...
Chicago Blackhawks right wing Ryan Hartman, right, celebrates with left wing Richard Panik after scoring his goal against the Nashville Predators during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Chicago. With one of the slicker moves you're ever going to see, Richard Panik assisted on Ryan Hartman's game-winning goal to help lift the Chicago Blackhawks to a 5-2 victory over Nashville on Sunday night at the United Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Chicago Blackhawks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Blackhawks pound struggling Canadiens (Nov '14)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|35
|Richard Panik not with Blackhawks yet due to vi... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC