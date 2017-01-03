NHL: Wild coach makes triumphant retu...

NHL: Wild coach makes triumphant return to Anaheim

14 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Matt Dumba and Jared Spurgeon scored early in the second period as the Minnesota Wild beat the Ducks 2-1 Monday in coach Bruce Boudreau's triumphant return to Anaheim. Boudreau was fired by the Ducks after their first-round playoff exit last year despite leading Anaheim to the past four consecutive Pacific Division titles and Game 7 of the 2015 Western Conference finals.

