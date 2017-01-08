NHL Stanley Cup Odds Favor Chicago Blackhawks, Minnesota Wild
Jan 6, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the first period against the Carolina Hurricanes at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports In Las Vegas, it's never too early to release the odds for a team - like the Chicago Blackhawks - winning the Stanley Cup We've welcomed in a new year with the Chicago Blackhawks posting a 2-1-0 record, keeping their Central Division and Western Conference leads by two points over the Minnesota Wild.
