NHL on NBCSN: Sabres don't want to take slumping 'Hawks lightly
NBCSN will continue its coverage of the 2016-17 campaign tonight when the Chicago Blackhawks host the Buffalo Sabres at 8:30 p.m. ET. If you want to watch the game online, you can do so The Sabres are looking to build off a solid road win over the New York Rangers on Tuesday, but they know that tonight's game at the United Center won't be easy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.
Add your comments below
Chicago Blackhawks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Blackhawks pound struggling Canadiens (Nov '14)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|35
|Richard Panik not with Blackhawks yet due to vi... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC