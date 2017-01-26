NHL All-Star Skills Competition 2017 live stream: Time, TV, channel, how to watch online

Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane skates past Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov during the first period at the United Center. (Dennis Wierzbicki Connor McDavid, Taylor Hall , Sidney Crosby, Patrick Kane and the rest of the NHL's 44 All-Stars will appear in the NHL All-Star Skills Competition at 7 p.m. EST on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.