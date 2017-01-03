Morning Skate: Red Wings at Blackhawks- How To Watch, Projected Lineups, Injuries and Scratches
Detroit enters the Madhouse on Madison losing two out of their last three on this make or break road trip. The highlight has been the continued ascension of Anthony Mantha with 5 goals and 7 points in his past five games.
