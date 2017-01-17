Michael Latta brings shot suppression, fighting skills to Blackhawks' AHL forward corps
The Chicago Blackhawks shook up their minor league roster on Saturday, sending defenseman Cameron Schilling to the LA Kings in exchange for forward Michael Latta . The move didn't exactly send shockwaves through the hockey world, but it did represent the first trade made by GM Stan Bowman since the start of the season.
