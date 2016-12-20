Marian Hossa Ruled out for Winter Cla...

Marian Hossa Ruled out for Winter Classic Monday

1 hr ago Read more: NBC Chicago

Marian Hossa #81 of the Chicago Blackhawks acknowleges the crowd after scoring his 500th career goal in the second period against the Philadelphia Flyers at the United Center on October 18, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Chicago Blackhawks were hopeful that they would have Marian Hossa back in their lineup on Monday against the St. Louis Blues, but they got some bad news as they prepare to take their rivalry outdoors.

Chicago, IL

