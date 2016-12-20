Marian Hossa Ruled out for Winter Classic Monday
Marian Hossa #81 of the Chicago Blackhawks acknowleges the crowd after scoring his 500th career goal in the second period against the Philadelphia Flyers at the United Center on October 18, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Chicago Blackhawks were hopeful that they would have Marian Hossa back in their lineup on Monday against the St. Louis Blues, but they got some bad news as they prepare to take their rivalry outdoors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Chicago.
Add your comments below
Chicago Blackhawks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Blackhawks pound struggling Canadiens (Nov '14)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|35
|Richard Panik not with Blackhawks yet due to vi... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC