Marcus Kruger nearing return for Blac...

Marcus Kruger nearing return for Blackhawks

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said the Blackhawks did not have a specific timetable on center Marcus Kruger 's return to the lineup from a hand injury, but said the Hawks plan to have him back in the lineup before the All-Star break, which begins Jan. 27. "We'll get a better assessment at some point ," Quenneville said. "I think probably or we'll know exactly when he'll be able to at least likely practice with us and we'll get a better indication of when.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Blackhawks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
News Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Blackhawks pound struggling Canadiens (Nov '14) Jan '16 Fart news 35
News Richard Panik not with Blackhawks yet due to vi... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 3
See all Chicago Blackhawks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,769 • Total comments across all topics: 278,091,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC