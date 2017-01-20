Marcus Kruger nearing return for Blackhawks

Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said the Blackhawks did not have a specific timetable on center Marcus Kruger 's return to the lineup from a hand injury, but said the Hawks plan to have him back in the lineup before the All-Star break, which begins Jan. 27. "We'll get a better assessment at some point ," Quenneville said. "I think probably or we'll know exactly when he'll be able to at least likely practice with us and we'll get a better indication of when.

