Local Stanley Cup Champion passes away

A Stanley Cup champion with the Chicago Blackhawks in 1961, the speedy forward recorded seven consecutive 20-goal seasons in the Windy City, twice capturing NHL First-Team All-Star honours at right wing. He was awarded the Lady Byng Trophy in 1963-64 after putting up a career-best 39 goals and an NHL-leading 14 power-play goals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baytoday.ca.