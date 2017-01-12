Local Stanley Cup Champion passes away

Local Stanley Cup Champion passes away

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Baytoday.ca

A Stanley Cup champion with the Chicago Blackhawks in 1961, the speedy forward recorded seven consecutive 20-goal seasons in the Windy City, twice capturing NHL First-Team All-Star honours at right wing. He was awarded the Lady Byng Trophy in 1963-64 after putting up a career-best 39 goals and an NHL-leading 14 power-play goals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baytoday.ca.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Blackhawks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
News Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Blackhawks pound struggling Canadiens (Nov '14) Jan '16 Fart news 35
News Richard Panik not with Blackhawks yet due to vi... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 3
See all Chicago Blackhawks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,591 • Total comments across all topics: 277,844,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC