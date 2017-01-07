Late agent switch doesn't derail Artemi Panarin's deal with Blackhawks
Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman characterized negotiations with Artemi Panarin's representatives on the contract extension the winger signed Dec. 29 week as "typical." But the Tribune has learned there was behind-the-scenes intrigue when Panarin brought in a new agent late in the negotiation before signing the two-year, $12 million deal.
