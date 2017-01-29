Kings and Ducks enjoy an All-Star gam...

Kings and Ducks enjoy an All-Star game at home, or close to it

Kings defenseman Drew Doughty tries to score against Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford during the NHL All-Star game at the Staples Center on Jan. 29. Kings defenseman Drew Doughty tries to score against Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford during the NHL All-Star game at the Staples Center on Jan. 29. Many of the NHL 's 100 greatest players strode onto the ice, 42 of this year's All Stars skated out and then only two introductions remained. "You know it was a lot of fun," Doughty said Sunday of playing in his home arena.

