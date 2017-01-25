Jonathan Toews finally looking like himself is big for Blackhawks
After the Blackhawks blew a third-period lead in a regulation loss for the first time in almost three years Tuesday night, captain Jonathan Toews did what he usually does. Toews ambled in front of his locker, made eye contact and answered every question.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chicago Blackhawks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Mon
|Trisha
|3
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Blackhawks pound struggling Canadiens (Nov '14)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|35
|Richard Panik not with Blackhawks yet due to vi... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC