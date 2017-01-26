Goalie Darling earns another start for Chicago Blackhawks

In Darling's past two starts, he has stopped 69 of 70 shots, 30 of which came in a 1-0 shutout at Boston last Friday. Crawford, who will play in the All-Star Game at Los Angeles on Sunday, has allowed 18 goals in his past five starts, including 4 in a 5-2 loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

