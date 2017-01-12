Full-Court Press: Will the Blackhawks raise the cup this year?
With the Bears season finally coming to a frustrating and merciful end, the Bulls campaign marred in borderline mediocrity, and the Cubs and White Sox not reporting to spring training for another month, I thought this would be a good time to write about my thoughts on the chances of the Blackhawks raising the Stanley Cup for the fourth time in the last eight years. The Hawks headed into Friday's game at Washington holding the top spot in the Western Conference and Central Division with a 27-12-4 mark, two points ahead of Minnesota.
