Dawn Patrol: Police continue to probe Metra shooting

Details remain murky regarding the pursuit of a Gurnee man shot to death by police Friday night on a Metra train headed to Fox Lake, in part because the investigation into the slaying for which 32-year-old Jamal Parks was a suspect is ongoing. Meanwhile, an Illinois State Police task force has been asked to investigate the shooting of Parks on a Milwaukee District North Line train stopped at the Lake-Cook Road station in Deerfield.

