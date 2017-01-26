Dawn Patrol: Other bridal shops to help VIP Occasions customers
Elmhurst firefighters battled a blaze throughout the afternoon and late into the evening yesterday at the VIP Occasions bridal shop, where hot spots continued to flare up hours after the fire was considered extinguished. Two other suburban bridal shops have already come forward to offer assistance to brides who lost their dresses in the fire.
