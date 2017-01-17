Chicago Blackhawks' Zero-Point Producers In Joel Quenneville Era
It almost seems like you can accidentally score a point in the NHL, but two Chicago Blackhawks haven't been so lucky this season Offense has been something of an issue for the Chicago Blackhawks the last two seasons - the ongoing one included. The line of Artemi Panarin - Artem Anisimov - Patrick Kane has been producing most of the points, while the bottom six toils away and the top line is devoid of an appropriate left wing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Blackhhawk up.
Add your comments below
Chicago Blackhawks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Blackhawks pound struggling Canadiens (Nov '14)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|35
|Richard Panik not with Blackhawks yet due to vi... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC