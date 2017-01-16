Chicago Blackhawks: Who is headed to ...

Chicago Blackhawks: Who is headed to the All-Star Game?

The Chicago Blackhawks will have a chance to once again make their mark at the NHL All-Star Game, as four of their players head to the 2017 All-Star Game. Forwards Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews , as well as defenseman Duncan Keith and goalie Corey Crawford , will all get a chance to play for the Central Division.

