Chicago Blackhawks Rumors: Jarome Iginla A Forward Option
Rumors have surfaced recently that Colorado forward Jarome Iginla is being considered by the Chicago Blackhawks as a trade-deadline addition. Adrian Dater of Bleacher Report was the first to break the rumor.
