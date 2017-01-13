Chicago Blackhawks Rolling Four Lines In Four-Game Win Streak

Sparked again by their explosive checking line, the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 in overtime Tuesday night to extend their win streak to four games. Posting five points across the last two games, the line of Ryan Hartman , Tanner Kero and Richard Panik has played a major role in the streak, and the 'Hawks have found more balanced production throughout the lineup.

