Chicago Blackhawks, NHL 3 Stars: Hartman Finding His Game

Another week is in the books, and the Chicago Blackhawks still find themselves on top of the Western Conference - or tied there, anyway The Chicago Blackhawks pulled off two victories on home ice this week against the Nashville Predators and the Detroit Red Wings, but the 6-0 shutout loss to the red-hot Capitals sure sucked the life right out of Chicago and its four-game winning streak. It was reported that players were pretty upset with the effort in the loss, so we can only hope that this provides a spark as the Blackhawks will face another tough test in the Minnesota Wild, who tied the Blackhawks for the top spot in the Western Conference by winning Saturday.

