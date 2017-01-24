Chicago Blackhawks Morning Links- The Magic Number 200

Good morning Chicago Blackhawks fans! Corey Crawford hit a pretty impressive milestone on Sunday night, and now he's in some real exclusive company. The Chicago Blackhawks have some great heritage when it come to goalies, and yet with all of those great names and players in Chicago Blackhawks history, only 4 goalies have hit the 200 win plateau while wearing a Hawks jersey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blackhhawk up.