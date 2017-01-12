Chicago Blackhawks Morning Links- Crawford's Praise

Good morning Chicago Blackhawks fans! In the past couple of days we found out which NHL stars will be going to the NHL All-Star game, and fittingly so Corey Crawford will be on of the Chicago Blackhawks at the All-Star Game. When you look at all of the stats this season from the Chicago Blackhawks, one could add up that there is no way the Chicago Blackhawks should be sitting on top of the Central Division and the Western Conference around the halfway point.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blackhhawk up.