Chicago Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger And Where He Fits Upon Returning
It happened last season, and it'll happen again this season: What will happen when Marcus Kruger returns to the Chicago Blackhawks? Last season, the Chicago Blackhawks missed Marcus Kruger for multiple months due to a wrist injury. When he finally returned toward the back end of the season, there were questions about how he'd slot into the lineup with Phillip Danault more or less taking over his spot, and faring pretty well in doing so.
