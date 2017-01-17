Chicago Blackhawks hit the ice for Ronald McDonald House Charities

The Chicago Blackhawk Alumni Association presented the fifth annual Skate With the Greats on Jan. 14 at Rosemont's MB Financial Park to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana . The event attracted over 350 hockey fans who enjoyed skating with Chicago Blackhawks alumni, a silent auction of unique sports memorabilia and an autograph session with two renowned players, Duncan Keith and Tony Esposito .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.