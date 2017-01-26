Chicago Blackhawks' Eye On The Enemy Searches For Win Vs. Jets

After squandering a 2-1 lead in the third period to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, the Chicago Blackhawks will look to take out frustration on the struggling Winnipeg Jets. The 5-2 loss to the Lightning was rather significant as it snapped the Blackhawks' 78-0-5 record dating back to the start of the 2014-15 season for having no losses in regulation while leading after two periods.

