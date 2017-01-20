Chicago Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook And How To Fix His Struggles
Brent Seabrook has not been at his best of late for the Chicago Blackhawks, but there are ways to fix this As of this post, our beloved Chicago Blackhawks have allowed an atrocious 13 goals in their last three games, including four against the worst team in the league, the Colorado Avalanche. Granted this is just a stretch of a few games during the middle of the season, and the 'Hawks are close to the top of their division, but this should be construed as a big red flag.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Blackhhawk up.
Add your comments below
Chicago Blackhawks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Blackhawks pound struggling Canadiens (Nov '14)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|35
|Richard Panik not with Blackhawks yet due to vi... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC