Chicago Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook And How To Fix His Struggles

Brent Seabrook has not been at his best of late for the Chicago Blackhawks, but there are ways to fix this As of this post, our beloved Chicago Blackhawks have allowed an atrocious 13 goals in their last three games, including four against the worst team in the league, the Colorado Avalanche. Granted this is just a stretch of a few games during the middle of the season, and the 'Hawks are close to the top of their division, but this should be construed as a big red flag.

