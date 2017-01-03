Chicago Blackhawks' 2016 Trades And Signings In Review

Dec 18, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Richard Panik and San Jose Sharks center Joe Pavelski go for the puck during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports As I did last year, I will be taking a look at every move the Chicago Blackhawks organization made during the 2016 calendar year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blackhhawk up.