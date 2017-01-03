Carolina Hurricanes at Chicago Blackhawks: Game Preview, Notes, Rosters, Statistics, How to Watch

Carolina Hurricanes at Chicago Blackhawks January 6, 2017 - 8:30 p.m. ET United Center - Chicago, IL Fox Sports Carolinas, 99.9 The Fan, WRAL SportsFan web and app SB Nation Rival Blog: Second City Hockey Justin Faulk returned to the Hurricanes lineup last night after missing multiple games with a lower body injury. In his return, the defenseman registered three shots and quarterbacked the power play unit which looked dangerous once again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canes Country.