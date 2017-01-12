Caps vs. Blackhawks Recap: Caps Open a Six Pack, Smash Hawks 6-0
The Capitals took it to the Chicago Blackhawks like a delivery service on Friday night, knocking down, dragging out, and booting-in-the-behind the would-be dynastic dynamos for a 6-0 stomping. Plus: Karl Alzner played in his 500th consecutive tilt, and was duly and deservedly honored with the first star of the game.
