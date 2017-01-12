Capitals rout Blackhawks 6-0 to exten...

Capitals rout Blackhawks 6-0 to extend winning streak to 8

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby stops the puck against Chicago Blackhawks center Artem Anisimov , of Russia, during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Washington. less Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby stops the puck against Chicago Blackhawks center Artem Anisimov , of Russia, during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in ... more Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom, center, of Sweden, celebrates his gaol with Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Blackhawks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
News Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Blackhawks pound struggling Canadiens (Nov '14) Jan '16 Fart news 35
News Richard Panik not with Blackhawks yet due to vi... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 3
See all Chicago Blackhawks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,587 • Total comments across all topics: 277,900,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC