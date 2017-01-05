Buffalo Sabres @ Chicago Blackhawks- ...

Buffalo Sabres @ Chicago Blackhawks- Peanut Gallery Pregame Chatter

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Sabre Noise

The Buffalo Sabres try to remain undefeated in 2017 as they head to Chicago to take on the Blackhawks. Adam provides his thoughts and the fan chatter! As of January 1, 2017, the undefeated Buffalo Sabres head across the Great Lakes to take on the win-less Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sabre Noise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Blackhawks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
News Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Blackhawks pound struggling Canadiens (Nov '14) Jan '16 Fart news 35
News Richard Panik not with Blackhawks yet due to vi... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 3
See all Chicago Blackhawks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,961 • Total comments across all topics: 277,644,983

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC