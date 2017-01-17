Bruins vs Blackhawks 1/20/17 Preview

Bruins vs Blackhawks 1/20/17 Preview

The Stakes: Claude Julien's life as a Bruin is hanging by the tiniest of threads and the B's need to win if they want to see him behind the bench at least one more game . Meanwhile, the Hawks are the Hawks, sitting pretty with 61 points in the Central, second in the division and seem to be on their way to the postseason again.

