Boston Bruins: Matt Beleskey Reportedly Returning Against Blackhawks
According to Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe, Matt Beleskey is likely to return Friday against the Chicago Blackhawks. Beleskey was ruled out of the Boston Bruins' lineup for six weeks on Dec. 5 with a right knee injury, and it now appears that he's healthy enough to return.
