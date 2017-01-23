Blackhawks vs. Canucks final score 20...

Blackhawks vs. Canucks final score 2017: Jonathan Toews goes off in 4-2 victory

A four-point night from Jonathan Toews allowed the Chicago Blackhawks to pull off a 4-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks Sunday night at the United Center. After blowing a two-goal lead in the third, a goal from Toews with just over two minutes remaining in regulation gave the Hawks their third straight win.

