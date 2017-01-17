Blackhawks trade rumors 2017: Tomas Tatar, Gustav Nyquist the latest reported targets
It's unclear how far talks between the Blackhawks and Red Wings have progressed, but Lazerus says that according to two sources , "those calls have been made." He also says we should take the names with a "grain of salt," as teams make countless calls at this time of the year and it may not lead to anything.
