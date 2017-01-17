Blackhawks trade rumors 2017: Chicago wants to add veteran defenseman, per report
The Chicago Blackhawks may be in the market for a veteran defenseman at the NHL trade deadline , according to The Athletic's Scott Powers . The team is reportedly looking at forwards and defensemen for possible midseason deals, and could end up trying to bolster its blue line.
