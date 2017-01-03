Blackhawks trade rumors 2017: Chicago interested in Jarome Iginla?
The Chicago Blackhawks are reportedly looking for help at wing, and it's possible they've considered Jarome Iginla as an option. The pairing was first brought up Tuesday by Bleacher Report's Adrian Dater, and then the Chicago Sun-Times' Mark Lazerus followed up to mention Iginla's name "has been thrown around a bit."
