Blackhawks trade rumors 2017: Chicago 'checked' on Gabriel Landeskog, James van Riemsdyk

12 hrs ago Read more: Second City Hockey

The Chicago Blackhawks want to add a big-name winger, and they've "checked in" on the Avalanche 's Gabriel Landeskog and the Maple Leafs ' James van Riemsdyk, according to NHL.com's Brian Hedger . Either player would definitely qualify as the kind of top talent Chicago is reportedly trying to acquire to pair with Jonathan Toews .

