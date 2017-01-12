Blackhawks trade rumors 2017: Chicago 'checked' on Gabriel Landeskog, James van Riemsdyk

The Chicago Blackhawks want to add a big-name winger, and they've "checked in" on the Avalanche 's Gabriel Landeskog and the Maple Leafs ' James van Riemsdyk, according to NHL.com's Brian Hedger . Either player would definitely qualify as the kind of top talent Chicago is reportedly trying to acquire to pair with Jonathan Toews .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Second City Hockey.