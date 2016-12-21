Blackhawks reassign Tyler Motte to AH...

Blackhawks reassign Tyler Motte to AHL Rockford

6 hrs ago Read more: Second City Hockey

Chicago Blackhawks winger Tyler Motte has been reassigned to the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL, the team announced Tuesday. The move presumably signals the impending return of Marian Hossa, who should be ready to come off injured reserve soon following a couple weeks off.

Chicago, IL

