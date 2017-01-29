Blackhawks place defenseman Michal Rozsival on IR
Blackhawks place defenseman Michal Rozsival on IR The Chicago Blackhawks have placed defenseman Michal Rozsival on injured reserve and recalled defenseman Gustav Forsling from the minors Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jGRcjy CHICAGO - The Chicago Blackhawks have placed defenseman Michal Rozsival on injured reserve and recalled defenseman Gustav Forsling from the minors. The Blackhawks did not announce any specific details regarding the injury for the 38-year-old Rozsival, who got hurt during practice on Wednesday.
