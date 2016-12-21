Blackhawks' Hjalmarsson had unfortuna...

Blackhawks' Hjalmarsson had unfortunate role in Blues goal

11 hrs ago

Niklas Hjalmarsson has played in more than 700 games in the NHL and he doesn't need more than one hand to count the number of times the puck has bounced off one of his body parts and into the Blackhawks' net. But that's exactly what happened in the third period of the Winter Classic on Monday when a pass by Vladimir Tarasenko clanked off Hjalmarsson's left skate and slid past Corey Crawford to give St. Louis a 2-1 lead in a game they would win 4-1.

Chicago, IL

