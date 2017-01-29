Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford takes rough All-Star outing with smile

Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford discusses his experience during the NHL All-Star game, in which his Central Division squad lost 10-3 on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford discusses his experience during the NHL All-Star game, in which his Central Division squad lost 10-3 on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.