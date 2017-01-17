Blackhawks' Fathers Trip 'meaningful ...

Blackhawks' Fathers Trip 'meaningful for everybody'

2 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

It was just like old times for Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews and his father, Bryan, in a Denver hotel room Monday night. After a dinner that included players and team personnel and members of their families as part of the Hawks' Fathers Trip during their current two-game trip, the younger Toews visited his father's room.

Chicago, IL

