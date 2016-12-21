Blackhawks backup Scott Darling ready for next step: No. 1 goaltending job
His goaltending coach with the Blackhawks describes him as a "hockey nerd," so it's no surprise an early highlight of Scott Darling 's Winter Classic experience was a brief encounter with arguably the greatest goalie of all time. "I made eye contact with Martin Brodeur , which was cool," Darling said of spotting the NHL legend during Saturday's alumni game at Busch Stadium.
