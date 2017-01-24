Blackhawks activate Marcus Kruger off injured reserve
It's been an injury-riddled two seasons for Marcus Kruger with the Blackhawks, but once again the forward is getting closer to a return to the ice. On Tuesday the Blackhawks reactivated Kruger off Injured Reserve before their game at home tonight against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
