Blackhawks activate Marcus Kruger off injured reserve

9 hrs ago

It's been an injury-riddled two seasons for Marcus Kruger with the Blackhawks, but once again the forward is getting closer to a return to the ice. On Tuesday the Blackhawks reactivated Kruger off Injured Reserve before their game at home tonight against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Chicago, IL

