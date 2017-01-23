Amonte to get "One More Shift" with Chicago Blackhawks
Sources told the Daily Herald that the next "One More Shift" participant will be Tony Amonte, who scored 268 goals for the Chicago Blackhawks from 1993-2002. The date that the 46-year-old Massachusetts native joins the Hawks on the ice for the national anthem is scheduled for one of the three home games in February.
