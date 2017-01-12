After tremendous first half, Wild ope...

After tremendous first half, Wild opens second half tonight in Chicago

13 hrs ago

Good morning from Chicago, where the Wild and Chicago Blackhawks meet for the first time tonight at 6 p.m. CT. The game is on NBC Sports Network with Kenny Albert, Pierre McGuire and Eddie Olczyk at the mics.

Chicago, IL

