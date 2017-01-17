Adding veteran winger could re-spark Chicago Blackhawks
With just more than five weeks until the deadline, there are plenty of reports swirling about, giving fans plenty of reasons to pay attention … whether their team is in the playoff hunt or not. Blackhawks vs. Vancouver Canucks at United Center, 6:30 p.m. Sunday TV: WGN Radio: WGN 720-AM The skinny: Vancouver is 2-0-3 in its last five games and has won its last two by beating Nashville 1-0 and Florida 2-1.
Chicago Blackhawks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Blackhawks pound struggling Canadiens (Nov '14)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|35
|Richard Panik not with Blackhawks yet due to vi... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Emma: Patrick Kane Keeps Elevating His Game (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|3
